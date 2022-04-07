Decision day at Copley

Copley Hospital’s ethics committee is highlighting the importance of advance health care decision-making on Wednesday and Thursday, April 13 and 14, 8-10 a.m., for patients, families and visitors.
Copley’s chaplain, Avril Cochran, and Corey Perpall, RN, will be on hand to provide information and answer questions about advance directives and other end-of-life-care decisions.
Other hospital staff and ethics committee members will be available as well to provide documents and assist as necessary.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.