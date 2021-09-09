The task force to revitalize the Vermont dairy industry meets at the Vermont Statehouse Monday, Sept. 13, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., to talk about the organic milk industry in the state.
The Department of Financial Regulation was required to submit to the Vermont General Assembly an evaluation of the long-term sustainability of dairy farming in Vermont under current regulatory and market conditions.
As part of the evaluation, the department was required to submit recommendations for revising regulated dairy pricing and other market regulation to improve the future viability of dairy farming. Legislators then established the task force to implement the department’s recommendations.
Provide input to the task force at dairytaskforce@leg.state.vt.us. The public can attend the meeting or view it at bit.ly/38Bdxbd.
