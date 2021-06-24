Central Vermont Council on Aging is offering a six-session class for caregivers.
The program is designed to help family caregivers reduce stress, improve self-confidence, communicate feelings better, find balance, increase their ability to make tough decisions and locate helpful resources.
Action planning with an emphasis on self-care is an important part of the program. Participants receive a copy of “The Caregiver Helpbook,” developed specifically for the class.
Held over Zoom over six consecutive Fridays, July 16 through Aug. 27, 2-3:30 p.m. The class is free but donations are welcome and appreciated.
Registration is required by July 8. For registration information, contact Barb Asen at basen@cvcoa.org or 802-476-2681.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.