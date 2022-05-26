The Central Vermont Council on Aging, which serves the towns in Lamoille County, is hosting a creative aging event Friday, June 3, 4-7 p.m. at the Vermont College of Fine Arts in Montpelier. This free community event will showcase creative work by the council’s Creative Care Kit participants, feature additional artwork by artists over 60 in the community, and engage attendees in fun creative aging activities.
The Creative Care Kit project provided skills-based, practice-focused and social-centric arts activities to people in their homes during the pandemic.
Artwork will include watercolor, drawing, cartooning and poetry, a special display of work that addresses aging issues, a photography exhibit from Lamoille Neighbors, the premiere of a new musical work, and more.
Attendees can participate in a movement and imagination program called Ageless Grace with Barb Asen, director of family caregiver support, at 5 p.m. and a live poetry reading and new music premiere at 6 p.m. The Vermont Assistive Technology Program and the Vermont ABLE Library will also share tools and resources that can help older adults stay engaged.
Food and drink will be available, and masks will be encouraged for all attendees and required for those who are not fully vaccinated, including a first booster shot. No tickets are required, and people of all ages are encouraged to attend.
This event is sponsored by the Vermont Arts Council and Montpelier Alive.
