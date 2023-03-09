Learn more about brain injury at a free community conversation on Tuesday, March 21, at Copley Hospital.
The informational session will be held with Copley’s certified brain injury specialist Megan McCartney starting at 6 p.m. at Copley Hospital Rehabilitation.
March is Brain Injury Awareness Month, and the discussion will explore the different types of brain injury; the effects of brain injury; how symptoms can be managed with treatment; and how family and friends can help in the healing process.
Brain injury can be debilitating, causing cognitive difficulties including remembering things, fogginess, concentration, fulfilling tasks and more.
There are more than 5.3 million individuals in the United States who are living with brain injury. Many brain injuries are not permanent and significantly improve with therapy. The talk will also address how symptoms of brain injury can be managed with treatment to improve one’s quality of life.
McCartney has her master’s degree in occupational therapy from New York University. While working as an occupational therapist at the Mayo Clinic in Minnesota she knew she wanted to return to her New England roots. With a growing demand, McCartney joins the hospital’s brain injury program which now includes additional occupational therapists to meet the needs of the community.
To register for this free talk, call 802-888-8133.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.