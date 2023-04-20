National political columnist George F. Will is the featured speaker at the Ethan Allen Institute’s 30th anniversary celebration at the Doubletree by Hilton in South Burlington on Wednesday, May 31.
The topic of his talk is “Why Conservatism is Important in a Place Like Vermont.” A social hour with cash bar begins at 6 p.m. with dinner at 7 p.m.
Will is widely regarded as one of the most influential conservative-libertarian commentators in the nation. He was awarded the Pulitzer Prize for commentary in 1977 and has been awarded 16 honorary doctorate degrees. He continues his half-century long career as a member of the Washington Post Writers Group. His columns are syndicated in more than 400 newspapers.
“We invited George Will because of his eloquent advocacy for the fundamentals of a free society — individual liberty, private property, competitive free enterprise, limited and frugal government, strong local communities, personal responsibility and expanded opportunity for human endeavor,” Ethan Allen Institute president Myers Mermel said.
Will’s academic background includes Trinity College, Oxford and Princeton. He has taught political philosophy at Michigan State, University of Toronto and Harvard. He has authored 16 books, including “American Happiness and its Discontents.”
More at ethanallen.org.
