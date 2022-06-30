The second community conversation with public officials and political candidates about the issues affecting Vermonters, especially those in Lamoille County, will be Friday, July 1, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Jenna’s House Community Center, 117 St. Johns Road, Johnson.
Hosted by Jenna’s Promise, the speakers’ series this Friday features Sianay Chase Clifford, candidate for the U.S. House of Representatives.
