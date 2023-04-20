For the past 23 years, Penny Davis has served the nearly 200 residents and their families who have made Copley Woodlands in Stowe their home. She has led many staff members, coordinated management and maintenance of the property, and personally responded to innumerable middle-of-the-night emergency calls.
Copley Woodlands, 125 Thomas Lane, will be honoring Davis’s years of excellent service with an open house with Penny stories, food bites and beverages and some special gifts. Do you know Penny Davis? Help celebrate her 23-year anniversary on Sunday, April 30, 2-4 p.m.
For more information or to contribute to the Penny Party Gift Fund, contact Margery Adams at 802-249-9085.
