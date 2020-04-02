Sterling College in Craftsbury is looking to prepare people for what future might hold.
Beginning April 6, the college will offer an eight-week online course titled “Surviving the Future,” based on the writing of economist David Fleming.
“Fleming knew that nature could be relentless in settling any overdrawn balance,” said Philip Ackerman-Leist, Sterling’s dean of professional studies. “Fortunately, Fleming also offered the possibility that we might collectively find ways forward in giving nature its due while simultaneously reconstructing our civilization, one community at a time, each in its own way.”
Fleming predicts a significant period of social upheaval in the next 20 years. In 2018, Sterling College held a symposium on the subject, followed in 2019 by a three-day course and Sterling College’s possible response to the impending upheaval.
The course will feature live webinars with renowned thinkers. For example, Kate Raworth, an Oxford University scholar and author of “Doughnut Economics,” will offer insights into creating circular economies, and Rob Hopkins, founder of the global Transition Movement, will speak about Fleming’s influence on his work.
“In a moment of cloistered existences, the opportunity to collaboratively envision a post-pandemic world will be a breath of fresh air and a shared moment of reshaped imaginings,” said Ackerman-Leist.
More information: sterlingcollege.edu/course/surviving-the-future-2020.