Are you looking for work, an internship or a volunteer opportunity?
A free virtual job and internship fair organized by the Vermont state colleges system offers a great way to connect with businesses throughout Vermont and beyond. The fair runs through Dec. 31.
Go to vsc.edu/job-internship-fair for direct access to more than 230 businesses, organizations and schools.
For information, beth.walsh@northernvermont.edu.
