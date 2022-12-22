The Lamoille Family Center is sponsoring a free, two-session parenting class based on the book “How to Be the Parent You Always Wanted to Be” by authors Adele Faber and Elaine Mazlish.
Topics covered include dealing with your children’s strong emotions, setting firm limits while maintaining good will, expressing angry feelings without being hurtful, engaging cooperation and resolving family conflicts peacefully.
Participants each get a free copy of the book.
The free classes are on two consecutive Wednesdays, Jan. 18 and Jan. 25, from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Lamoille Family Center in Morristown.
Free child care is available by calling 802-888-5229. Register at lamoillefamilycenter.org.
