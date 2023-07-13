The Clarina Howard Nichols Center will hold its 2023 annual meeting on Tuesday, July 18, from 6-7:30 p.m., at Stowe Cider, 17 Town Farm Lane, Stowe.
The meeting includes dinner, with a cash bar. This family friendly event is open to the public.
The agenda includes staff and board recognition, reflections on Clarina’s impact, highlights from the past year and a look to the year ahead.
RSVP by July 14 to bgonyea@clarina.org or 802-888-2584, ext. 103.
Founded in 1981, the Clarina Howard Nichols Center works to end domestic and sexual violence, human trafficking and stalking through advocacy, outreach and education, prevention and social change.
