When you were a kid struggling with family, school and other pressures, was there an adult in your life who made you feel heard and understood? If not, do you wish there was?
This is the goal of the Askable Adult campaign, which aims to build trusting, affirming relationships between youth and adults through facilitating real-world scenarios and teaching concrete skills. The Clarina Howard Nichols Center and Healthy Lamoille Valley have partnered to host a free three-hour training for community members to create more spaces for youth to connect with safe adults on Saturday, March 25, and Saturday, April 15, 9 a.m. to noon, at the Lamoille Family Center in Morrisville or on Saturday, April 15 from 9 a.m. to noon at Jenna’s House in Johnson.
This is a great interactive learning opportunity for parents, coaches, educators and mentors. Adults and youth ages 10 and older are invited to participate.
Vermont’s youth identify their biggest stressors as drug and alcohol use, poverty, sexism and harassment, body shaming, bullying, homophobia and transphobia, according to surveys conducted by the Vermont Network Against Domestic and Sexual Violence, which created the Askable Adult campaign.
“When asked what would help, young people said that the number one solution would be having more supportive and ‘askable’ adults in their lives,” the network reported. “Be someone they can talk to.”
Childcare is available. Register at bit.ly/3LaxlXl. If fewer than five people register, the training will be canceled.
This event is co-sponsored by the United Way of Lamoille County, Laraway Youth & Family Services, North Central Vermont Recovery Center and Jenna’s Promise.
For more information, contact Brian Duda, youth substance prevention coordinator, at brian@healthylamoillevalley.org, or Avalon Styles-Ashley, outreach coordinator and advocate, at astyles@clarina.org.
