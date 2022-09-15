Rob Mermin, the founder of Circus Smirkus will entertain and educate Lamoille Valley Osher Lifelong Learning series audiences at his talk, “The Parkinson’s Pantomime Project,” Wednesday, Sept. 21.
Mermin trained with legendary mime Marcel Marceau and has performed in European circus, theater, TV and film for 40 years. Most know him as the founder of the award-winning international company, Circus Smirkus. When Mermin was diagnosed with Parkinson’s in 2014, he became committed to learning about the disease and developing methods for coping with a movement disorder.
Applying the principles of pantomime — visualization, body language, nonverbal communication, articulation of gesture and creative use of imagery and space — he has developed techniques of intentional movement, with the intent of adapting this awareness to help others cope with the symptoms of Parkinson’s in daily activity.
He will share his insights and demonstrate fun ways to make positive shifts with Parkinson’s disease to live with grace and dignity.
Check-in begins at 12:30 p.m. and presentations begin promptly at 1 p.m., Stowe Cinema 3-Plex, 464 Mountain Road.
Payment is no longer accepted at the door. Preregister at learn.uvm.edu/olli/lamoille or call 802-656-5817 during regular business hours.
