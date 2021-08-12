The 92nd Chapin reunion will be held Saturday, Aug. 14, at the Hope Davey Shelter in Waterbury Center.
The Chapins are descendants of Samuel Chapin, who arrived from England in the 1600s and settled in Springfield, Mass. The first reunion was held in 1925 at the Robert Hill home in Stowe.
A potluck lunch starts at noon, so bring a dish to share. A program will follow of family history.
Bring a chair.
For more information, contact Betty Jones at 244-8089.
