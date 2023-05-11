Central Vermont Council on Aging is hosting a creative aging celebration event on Friday, June 2 from 2:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Vermont College of Fine Arts in Montpelier.
This free community event will showcase creative work by the Central Vermont Council on Aging’s creative care kit participants, feature additional artwork by local artists ages 60 or older and engage attendees through interactive exhibits.
The Creative Care Kit project provides skills-based, practice-focused and social-centric arts activities to people in their homes.
Artwork will include watercolors, drawings, cartoons, crafts and poetry by participants. Local artists and community partners will also share work, including pottery, photography and writing from the “Everyone Has a Story to Tell” project through Lamoille Neighbors.
“Creative Aging programs are so important in bringing people together to connect, share joy, and to create,” said director Troy Hickman. “We are all creative beings and as we age — after our children are raised and/or after our careers are less central to our identity — these opportunities for artistic intent are essential to our health and our connections to ourselves and others.”
Attendees can participate in live workshops and activities, including a participatory collage project, a painting workshop, a workshop and a sing-along. A full schedule can be found at bit.ly/3VgWJNV.
The Central Vermont Council on Aging encourages artists over 60 to reach out about opportunities to include their work in this event.
Contact 802-479-1953 or lrackers@cvcoa.org for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.