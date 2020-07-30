Vermonters can mark the 100th anniversary of women’s right to vote this month in a virtual Suffrage Scramble 5K.
Central Vermont Runners, in partnership with the Vermont Suffrage Centennial Alliance, are putting on the event, with proceeds and extra donations going to the Rutland chapter of the NAACP to expand voter registration, education and access for communities of color.
Scramble participants complete a walk, run, stroll or roll during primary election week, Saturday, Aug. 8, through Saturday, Aug. 15, and plan their own route in their own neighborhood and at their own pace. Vermont’s statewide primary election is Tuesday, Aug. 11.
Participants will document their 5K on their phone, watch or other device and submit results to be eligible for prizes and freebies from sponsors.
A fee of $20 for individuals (with discounts for teams), includes, while they last, a “Votes for Women — Votes for All” commemorative sash to wear during their event.
Registration and more information is at cvrunners.org/cvr-races/suffrage-scramble.
