The Stowe Historical Society will host a small, casual gathering at its museum to honor and celebrate the late Pat Haslam for her many contributions to the history of Stowe, on Friday, July 9, 4-6 p.m.
The museum is located next to Stowe Free Library.
All who knew or worked with Haslam should stop by for a few minutes to share a memory with her daughters, Kate (Haslam) Paine, and Sarah (Haslam) Ayers.
