Johnson Bone Builders meets at the Johnson municipal building every Monday and Thursday at 10 a.m.
Bone Builders is an exercise program for seniors to prevent and reverse osteoporosis, improve balance and enhance strength and well-being. And it’s free. Weights are provided.
Call 802-635-7362 for information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.