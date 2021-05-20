Those interested in becoming a facilitator for peer support groups through the National Alliance on Mental Illness in Vermont can attend a virtual training June 4-6.
The free training is open to those who have personal experience with mental health challenges and who have reached a comfortable place in recovery are eligible to attend. Materials needed will be sent to participants.
One facilitator said of the training, “I found the training, with lots of discussion and role playing, not only was excellent preparation for running peer groups but also helped me improve how I communicate and interact with others, particularly those dealing with difficult issues.”
In advance of the training, participants are asked attend at least one Connection Support Group meeting and agree to adhere to the NAMI Connection Support Group model, then sign on to facilitate for one year.
Registration is open until Monday, May 24. For more information, call 876-7949 or visit namivt.org.
