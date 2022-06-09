Union Bank employees are holding a raffle to benefit Lamoille Area Cancer Network.
The three prizes include a TV, a two-person glider and side table and $500 cash.
All proceeds go to the cancer network. Tickets can be purchased at bank branches in Morristown, Stowe, Jeffersonville, Johnson, Fairfax and Hardwick.
Tickets will also be available at the LACiNg up for Cancer Walk on Saturday, June 25. The drawing will be Monday, June 27. Tickets are $5, three for $10.
