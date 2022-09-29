The last scheduled community conversation with the candidates will be held Thursday, Oct. 6, at 5:15 p.m., at Jenna’s House, 117 St. Johns Street, in Johnson with Senate Pro Tem Becca Balint, the Democratic nominee for the U.S. House of Representatives.
This is Balint’s third visit to Jenna’s Promise.
The forum will be held outside if the weather is warm, and inside Jenna’s House if the temperatures are chilly. Any questions or concerns can be sent to gregory@jennaspromise.org.
