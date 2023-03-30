The Johnson Food Shelf has been selected as a beneficiary of the Hannaford fight hunger program for the month of April.
The Johnson Food Shelf was selected at the program’s April recipient by the Hannaford team in Morrisville. The food shelf will receive a $1 donation every time a $2.50 Hannaford Fight Hunger Bag is purchased at this location during April.
For more information, visit bit.ly/40tDJhj.
