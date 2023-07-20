On Sunday, July 23, at 3 p.m. Back Roads Readings presents poets Baron Wormser and Ron Padgett.
This is the second in a series of four readings at the Highland Center for the Arts in Greensboro this summer.
Readings are free and take place inside the theater and are followed by a reception and book signing with the authors.
For more information, backroadsreadings.org.
