Bill Mares, a beekeeper for 45 years and author of the recent book, “The Land of Milk and Honey: A History of Beekeeping in Vermont,” will speak under the backyard tent at Greensboro Free Library Wednesday, Aug. 3, 4 p.m.
Mares will talk about the origins and evolution of beekeeping, sometimes referred to as “farming for intellectuals,” as well the most challenging recent years for beekeepers, with a particular emphasis on his research in Vermont.
He will be joined by Sophia Barsalow of Barr Hill Spirits who will talk about the company’s beekeeping efforts and offer tastes of Barr Hill’s gin and vodka distilled from raw honey, alongside cheese from Jasper Hill Farm. The program and tasting are free. Pre-registration is not required but the library would appreciate knowing how many are coming. E-mail greensborofree@gmail.com or call (802) 533-2531.
