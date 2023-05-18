Attorney General Charity Clark joins Jenna’s Promise on Friday, May 19, 5:30 p.m., for a community conversation, at Jenna’s House, 117 St. John’s Road in Johnson.
Pizza and refreshments will be provided.
Learn more about the attorney general’s role and her vision for addressing the opioid epidemic and the needs of rural Vermonters.
The forum, which allows for questions, is free and open to the public.
Clark was sworn in as attorney general in January, the first woman to be elected to this position in Vermont. She began her career in the attorney general’s office in 2014 when she was hired to serve as an assistant attorney general in the Public Protection Division. She was later appointed chief of staff and served in the role until 2022.
Born and raised in southern Vermont, Clark is a graduate of Burr & Burton Academy in Manchester, the University of Vermont and Boston College Law School. Before she entered law school, Clark was a policy analyst in the Vermont governor’s office. In 2005, she began her legal career as an associate at law firms in Burlington and later in New York City.
