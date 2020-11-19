Lamoille Area Board of Realtors is holding its annual toy drive.
Realtors are asking the community to once again bring some cheer to children in need. The toy drive benefits the Lamoille Family Center.
Drop-off boxes are located at the Coldwell Banker Carlson Real Estate offices in Stowe and Morrisville. The deadline to donate is Dec. 2. Included on the wish list: Nerf guns and balls, hair products such as brushes and hair bands, play makeup, gloves, wooden puzzles for younger ages, and toys for infants and babies.
For information: info@lamoillerealtors.com or 802-888-3873
