All Our Love for Ashton, a fundraiser for a 2-year boy with Stage 4 neuroblastoma, is Sunday, Jan. 29, from 6-8 p.m. at Spruce Peak Performing Arts Center.
Proceeds will benefit Ashton Belansky and his parents.
There will be a silent auction valued at over $7,000, music and dance performers, food and a cash bar. The goal is to raise $20,000.
Tickets at sforce.co/408dLjF.
For more information, go to https://bit.ly/3ZWipAP.
