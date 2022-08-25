The public is invited to the Lamoille Housing Partnership’s annual meeting, Monday, Sept. 26, 3:30-6 p.m., at River Arts, 74 Pleasant St., Morrisville.
Learn about the organization’s scope of community work through its most recent fiscal year, what’s next on the organization’s horizon, opportunities to become part of the organization’s efforts to develop housing options that are affordable at every income level in Hardwick and Lamoille County communities, and to meet the staff and trustees.
Hors d’oeuvres and beverages will be served.
Register at lamoillehousing.org. or call 802-888-5714.
