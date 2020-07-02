The deadline to apply for a Vermont moose hunting permit is July 8.
The hunt is limited to a wildlife management area in the northeastern corner of the state.
“Moose density in Wildlife Management Unit E is more than one moose per square mile, significantly higher than any other part of the state,” said Nick Fortin, Vermont Fish and Wildlife’s biologist in charge of the moose project. “Moose densities greater than one per square mile support high numbers of winter ticks which negatively impact moose health and survival.”
The Department partnered with University of Vermont researchers to conduct a study of moose health and survival in that area of Vermont. The results of this study, in which 126 moose (36 cows, 90 calves) were fitted with GPS tracking collars, clearly showed that chronic high winter tick loads have caused the health of moose in that part of the state to be very poor.
Survival of adult moose remained relatively good, but birth rates were very low and less than half of the calves survived their first winter.
“Research has shown that lower moose densities, like in the rest of Vermont, support relatively few winter ticks that do not impact moose populations,” said Fortin. “The goal is to improve the health of moose in WMU E by reducing the impact of winter ticks.”
The department will issue 55 either-sex moose hunting permits for the moose seasons this October, which is expected to result in the harvest of 30-35 moose.
Information: vtfishandwildlife.com.
