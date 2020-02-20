A proper ski bum will boast 60 or more days in a season, which takes some real effort, even with lifts and amenities and inbounds resort trails.
Spencer Crispe of West Brattleboro had a more ambitious goal: hike every mountain in Vermont taller than 3,000 feet above sea level and then ski down to a trail head or road. Vermont has 110 of these, and Crispe skied them all.
He finished his three-year quest Jan. 5 after skiing down Middle Jay.
Crispe recounted his experience last week at the Green Mountain Club in Waterbury Center, speaking to 30 people about his harrowing adventure. He said his wife made some of the treks with him, but the bulk were solitary missions into back country terrain, and each time he went out worried his mother.
“The first thing I’d like to do is apologize to my mother for ruining her life,” he said. “I always told her where it was I was going because I didn’t want to end up like that guy in ‘127 Hours.’”
That’s the movie about the hiker in Utah who got trapped and had to cut off his own arm to escape.
While it is difficult to know for sure, Crispe is likely the first person to achieve his task, and for a good reason. Many of the hikes and following runs were fun and rewarding, but some were nearly impassible, up and down. Nevertheless, Crispe persisted.
He was prepared for his solo expeditions, equipped with a GPS mapper, extra clothing, multiple compasses and other key pieces of survival gear. He’d use snow shoes to get to the top, planning his best route of approach with a topographic map and mental notes from summer ascents.
An early start was imperative. Skiing down in the dark was not an option, and if he didn’t get far enough by a certain time, he’d turn back.
This is the definition of type-two fun — something that is awful in progress, but is a wonderful experience once the worst is over. Crispe acknowledged that some of it was awful, but worth it in the end, saying “I don’t mind the suffering.”
‘Attracted to ludicrous ideas’
A ninth-generation Vermonter, Crispe said skiing is a huge part of his heritage. He showed a photo of his grandmother, saying she was at Stowe resort the day it opened.
Crispe’s high energy didn’t mesh with organized sports at a young age, but clicked with hiking and skiing. The spark that ignited his back-country obsession came in 2008 when he was hiking the Long Trail. A man emerged from the woods, and Crispe asked him what he was doing.
“He was covered in moss and dirt and was wet and everything,” he said.
He asked if the hiker was alright, thinking he was hurt or lost. Turns out he was hiking off-trail, trying to climb those 110 mountains.
“I thought, ‘that sounds ridiculous,’” he said.
But that was what sparked the idea of breaking away from the trail. Over the next few years, he climbed all 110 mountains above 3,000 feet during the summer. Once that was done, he followed the momentum and decided to take it a couple steps further — if he could climb all 110 in winter, maybe he could also ski down them.
“I’m attracted to ludicrous ideas,” he said. “It’s right up my alley.”
His criteria: he would climb to the accepted peak of the mountain, the true summit; he would ski as far as possible, only disconnecting when the terrain was truly impassible; and he would only count runs done in the calendar winter.
He stuck to it, and some days were better than others.
The good
“There were some gems that were an absolute delight to ski,” Crispe said.
He showed a picture of a hut on top of Gore Mountain, six miles from the Canadian border, almost completely covered in snow. Crispe needed 40-inch snowshoes for ascents like that.
And then there was Winter Storm Stella in March 2017, which brought almost five feet of snow to some areas.
“The thing is, when you’re in snow that’s that deep you move slower than an insect trapped in amber,” he said, talking about the hike he did up East Ethan Allen Peak in Duxbury. “It takes forever, but the ride down is just tremendous.”
Even without feet of fresh powder, Vermont still delivered.
“Vermont is just cut out with the best skiing, naturally. Nothing’s cut out, it just grew out that way,” he said, pointing at picture of beautifully spaced trees with untouched powder in between. “This is just heavenly. I didn’t have to pay for a lift ticket, climbed up and skied down and got an amazing run.”
The weird
Crispe’s adventures weren’t just about conquering an untouched landscape, but also exploration and adventure. And he found some oddities in the snow throughout his one hundred plus hikes.
On top of East Mountain in East Haven sits the long-abandoned Lyndonville Air Force Base. The base functioned as an early warning station during the Cold War from 1956 until it closed in 1962. It still stands on top of that hill, paint fading and metal rusting away.
Crispe lamented the careless nature in which the base was built and then left there to rot — marring the natural landscape — but said “there’s a silver lining, they built a road up,” so the climb provided a decent ride down.
Then there was the abandoned asbestos mine surrounded by a dilapidated chain link fence at the base of Belvidere Mountain.
“This illustrates the importance of studying maps,” he said. “It’s so important to know which way to go down.”
Crispe was prepared for that potential hazard, but didn’t expect to experience an avalanche on Big Jay.
New snow piled on old, harder snow. When it was disturbed, it all slid and took him with it.
“I just kind of rode down with it,” he said, saying some trees caught the snow and the whole thing was over without any real issue. “It was a small avalanche, but an avalanche none the less. That scared the hell out of me.”
The ugly
“These are the ones where you want to abandon all hope of enjoying yourself,” Crispe said, categorizing some runs as “Unsurpassed in Awfulness.”
He said Hunger, Worcester and Putnam, east of Stowe, were some of the worst. The hike up wasn’t so bad, but the ride down was almost impossible. He showed a super thick grove of coniferous trees, covered in snow and so tightly packed it looked like there was no way through.
“What are you going to do when you encounter that?” he said.
The question was rhetorical, because he just barreled through, but the point was made. Some mountains aren’t meant for back country skiing.
He called Dewy Mountain, “arguably the worst mountain to try to ski,” despite its proximity to Stowe Mountain Resort. Crispe said he couldn’t find a way down without whacking through tight trees and underbrush or sending it down ultra steep terrain.
“I’m going to keep looking for a better route down it, but it’s next to impossible,” he said.
Mountains like Dewy wore him down, but he kept going.
“On some of the earlier thick mountain I was like, can this be done? And I did think maybe I should abandon some goals. But with each successive one I was able to ski down, that encouraged me,” Crispe said, “About 15 or 20 in, I was very seriously considering it, like, this is a worse idea of mine than usual.”