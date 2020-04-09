Vermont’s traditional trout fishing season opens Saturday, April 11, and despite lingering snow cover, the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department says anglers can still have fun and be successful early in the season while following COVID-19 safety precautions.
“Just like any other time of year, anglers fishing early in the spring should adjust their tactics based on conditions,” said state fisheries biologist Shawn Good. “Trout will become more active with warmer water temperatures, and despite an early spring, most streams and rivers are still quite cold. But if you can find a good location and present your bait or lure without spooking the trout, you can enjoy getting outside and you have a good chance of catching a few fish.
“Finding a small to medium low-elevation river or stream that is not too murky from spring runoff can be key. Trout are coldblooded and may be slow to bite, especially with low water temperatures, so it’s important that they can also see your bait, lure or fly.”
Larger baits can often be more effective for enticing early-season trout. Spin-anglers should try nightcrawlers, egg imitations or bright colored spoons and spinners.
Fly anglers may find success in the early season by drifting large, easily visible flies such as wooly buggers, streamers or San Juan worms along the bottom in slower pools and runs.
Trout will often hold close to the bottom in the deeper areas of streams during high-flow conditions to conserve energy. Choose locations and tactics that allow you to fish using a slow retrieval right along the bottom.
Focus on deep holes behind current breaks created by big boulders, downed trees or log-jams where trout may be resting. If possible, approach the hole from downstream, as trout will often orient themselves facing the current.
Stocking also occurs in many streams and rivers where wild trout populations are low or absent. This generally happens between May and June each year following spring runoff.
“Despite unpredictable weather during early spring, each year anglers report catching impressive trout during opening weekend,” said Good.