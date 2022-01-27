Join Cold Hollow to Canada on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2-4 p.m., and discover wildlife tracks and sign in the woods of Belvidere.
Wildlife tracker and community science coordinator for Cold Hollow to Canada Sophie Mazowita will lead the group in the woods behind Belvidere Elementary School to look for wildlife sign, go through the basics of wildlife tracking and discuss the behaviors and ecology of the wildlife.
This excursion will involve some moderate walking, and may go off trail in order to follow tracks. There will be ample opportunity for questions and conversation.
Depending on the weather, snowshoes may be encouraged. Be prepared to be outdoors for the entire event. While free and open to the public, registration is required by emailing monica@coldhollowtocanada.org or calling (802) 377-3505.
Event details will be sent upon registration. All ages are welcome.
Founded in 2009, Cold Hollow to Canada aims to maintain resilient and connected ecosystems within the Cold Hollow region that are supported through land protection, stewardship and engaged local communities.
