Crews from the Vermont Youth Conservation Corps rebuild the raised, wooden walkways at Moss Glen Falls. The popular trail is closed weekdays through Sept. 25, but open on weekends and after 4:30 during the week. The trail goes through a wetland and the walkways have deteriorated over time.

 Photo by Gordon Miller

The Moss Glen Falls trail will be closed through Sept. 25.

The Vermont Forest, Parks, and Recreation Department and Vermont Youth Conservation Corps are replacing wooden walkways, and the trail will be closed weekdays from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The trail will be open all day on weekends and after 4:30 p.m.

The Moss Glen Falls trail goes through a wetland and the walkways have deteriorated over time. The trailhead is accessed from Moss Glen Falls Road.

