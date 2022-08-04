When Phil and Abby Young purchased Valley View Farm on Stagecoach Road, they didn’t intend to get into the animal rescue business, it just kind of happened.
First came Autumn, a chestnut-colored miniature horse. Autumn, of course, could not be separated from her lifelong companions, a pair of oblong goats in black and brown named Peggy and Bella.
Then came the set of alpacas: Rico, Roderick, Dusty, Tony and Greg.
The wooly beasts didn’t come from an abusive home, necessarily, but a family that simply couldn’t keep them.
The Young family has been residents of the Morristown-Stowe area for over 20 years. Phil Young is a longtime teacher at Essex High School. The couple purchased the farm early in the pandemic and have been working at renovating the structures on the property, making hay, starting up a sugaring operation and tending a vegetable garden that partially goes toward supporting families in need.
Oh, and caretaking what could be called the area’s most eccentric petting zoo.
Autumn, the miniature horse, is the boss of the farm. She’s friendly enough at first pet, but she keeps everybody in line. According to Young, one night when he came out to check on his pack, the goats and alpacas had huddled together in a corner while the miniature horse stood at the fence, ready to defend her chosen family against a nearby pack of coyotes.
Next in line is The Mayor, a black cat the Youngs inherited with the property who keeps order in the barnyard, though with a gentler touch than Autumn.
The alpacas keep their own ever-shifting hierarchy, according to Young, with each one periodically edging out the others as top woolmaker. They’re docile animals but keep a wary distance away from visitors.
Not so with the goats. Bella and Peggy follow Young around like dogs, constantly inquisitive and adamant that they must be a part of all farm activities. Though they occasionally butt heads, they make for the most congenial members of this rag tag set.
After the alpacas made it through their first winter on the farm without incident, Young found himself in the position of having to shear them.
“It’s definitely not as easy as it looks,” Young said.
The process requires specialized shears. They made it through three of the animals before the blades gave out. Even after waiting for replacement blades and making it through another alpaca, they simply could not get the shears to work for the entirety of Tony’s shearing. Young had to throw in the towel and call in a professional, who finally got the last alpaca sheared.
As a result, Tony looks a bit more threadbare than his comrades, even in midsummer.
Despite their frighteningly long underbites, the alpacas aren’t aggressive and surprised Young with their calm demeanor through the process.
As for adding more animals, Young is open to the idea, just as long as they fit in with the alpacas and can take orders from a miniature horse.
