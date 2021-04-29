In a sure sign of spring, the first purple martins of the year have been spotted in Vermont.
The birds were seen April 10 in Alburg by a purple martin enthusiast — one of many people throughout the eastern and central United States who track and report on the birds’ annual migration on behalf of the Purple Martin Conservation Association.
“Over the majority of the purple martins’ range, they are unable to nest naturally any longer. Human-provided nest boxes are the only thing keeping the species alive east of the Rocky Mountains,” said Joe Siegrist, president of the association. “Tracking the migration provides valuable information that helps inform research and strengthen efforts to make sure we’re doing everything possible to sustain the population of these amazing birds.”
North America’s largest species of swallow, purple martins winter in the rainforests of Brazil before making the 7,000-mile migration north into the U.S. and Canada.
Once widespread in rural America, this species, which eats billions of flying insects annually, has been disappearing at an alarming rate, experiencing a loss of one-third of its population over the last 50 years.
Other types of swallows such as barn swallows and swifts have also experienced declining numbers in recent decades.
To learn more visit, purplemartin.org.
