Camera trapping

Stowe-based Protect Our Wildlife is sponsoring a free workshop on how to capture the best wildlife images on trail cameras. The event is Tuesday, Feb. 25, at 7 p.m. at the St. Michael’s College Dion Family Student Center in Colchester. 

“Camera trapping is becoming a very popular activity for wildlife enthusiasts to connect with nature in a non-invasive way,” said POW board member and conservation biologist Jennifer Lovett. 

The workshop will be led by Professor Declan McCabe, an ecologist and field biologist who uses trail cameras to study the 17 (and counting) species found on campus and at nearby sites.

The event is free and family friendly. RSVP is required to: info@protectourwildlifevt.org.

