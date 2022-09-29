Here are some fun fall activities for both kids and adults at the Little River State Park with interpretative ranger Brian Aust.
The park is located at 3444 Little River Road. The admission fee is $4, $2 kids aged 4 to 13 and free to kids 3 and under.
Call to reserve and call to confirm all programs as there are no substitute instructors. Bring water for all activities, and lunch or snacks for hikes.
More at vtstateparks.com/ htm/littleriver.htm, 802-244-7103 or greenwarbler@gmail.com.
Participants can leave programs at any time. All hikes are simple one-way out and back routes.
Aquadventure paddle
Saturdays, Oct. 1 and 8, 11 a.m. — Guided tour of Waterbury Reservoir in search of wildlife and Vermont views. See how Franklin Roosevelt’s Forest Army built Waterbury dam by hand over 80 years ago and saved the lower Winooski Valley from flooding. Registration required; space is limited. Meets at 10:30 a.m. at contact station to check in and get life vests and paddles. Two hours.
Mushrooms demystified
Saturdays, Oct. 1 and 8, 2 p.m. — One kind can kill you, another might be $20 per pound, yet all of them enable the forest to exist. Discover Little River’s wide variety of fabulous and sometimes deadly fungi species. History Hike picnic area. One hour, with option to extend.
Junior ranger roundup and service project
Saturdays, Oct. 1 and 8, 4:30 p.m. — Become a Vermont state park junior ranger with help from park staff. Also, for adults to help remove invasive exotic plant species from the park. Nature Center, 1.25 hours.
Owl prowl and night ghost hike
Saturdays, Oct. 1 and 8, 6 p.m. — Become crepuscular on an evening search for creatures of the dusk and visit 19th century settlement ruins. New routes and stories available for returning ghost hikers. Flashlights required; Vermont ghost stories provided. Meet at History Hike lot; up to two hours. Sturdy footwear, no crocs or flip-flops allowed. Bring water.
Tracks, skins and skulls
Sundays, Oct. 2 and 9, 9 a.m. — Make and paint plaster-of-Paris track casts to take home. Meet your furbearing friends of Little River via displays and the Little River Mammal Puppeteers while your creations dry. Nature Center, one hour.
Tour of Waterbury dam
Sundays, Oct. 2 and 9, 11 a.m. — Guided walk with awesome mountain views along the crest of Vermont’s largest hand-built earthen dam. How the Civilian Conservation Corps saved the Winooski Valley from flooded ruin, one rock at a time. Meet at top of Waterbury Dam, Little River Road near park gate. One hour.
