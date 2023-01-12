Lamoille Valley Fish and Game Club holds its 5th annual primitive biathlon, which will take place Saturday, Jan. 28, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Sunday, Jan. 29, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 1158 Garfield Road in Morrisville.
The two-mile course includes categories for men, ladies, elders (60 and older), seniors (70-plus), juniors (16 and under) inline, woods-walkers (not timed), pistols and smoothbores. No registration required; entry is $15 with a $10 re-entry fee.
No non-participants are allowed on the course without permission from event organizers.
All medalists must use traditional snowshoes.
Call 802-730 9340 with questions.
