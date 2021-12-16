Craving the outdoors but not ready to brave the cold? Join Vermont’s Green Mountain Club from your couch for its annual outdoor adventure speaker series.
This year, stories will lead you through the trials of a trail builder, across the world’s imaginary peaks and along the Long Trail with three kiddos.
It’s easy to partake. Just register at greenmountainclub.org/education/events-workshops.
