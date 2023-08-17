Think about staring at a 100-watt light bulb and how hard that is on your eyes. Now imagine staring at many millions of 100-watt bulbs. Simplifying the math, that’s a fraction of how bright the sun is. Imagine the damage that would do to your eyes.
So how can you see an eclipse without hurting your eyes?
You want to reduce the brightness of the sun and reduce the effect of two kinds of radiation: infrared, too much of which can produce clouding of the cornea and lens, and ultraviolet, which can cause eye damage, including cataracts. The odds of these problems occurring is low on a daily basis, but you’re looking at the sun for a prolonged period during an eclipse.
Observing by eye
If you plan to observe by eye, let’s start by discussing three old options.
Sunglasses: Don’t use them. They don’t reduce the brightness and block the infrared and ultraviolet rays enough to be safe. Similarly, don’t use exposed film.
Don’t rely on a welder’s mask. If you have one, you can use it if it has a shade level of No. 12 (good), No. 13 (better) or No. 14 (probably too dark) and is in good shape with no scratches. You can buy a welder’s mask if it meets certain shade level and temperature requirements. But this can take a lot of research, and there’s a better way — eclipse glasses.
Eclipse glasses are simple and inexpensive. They usually have a cardboard frame with filters where the lenses would be. I buy them from a company called Lunt Solar Systems in a 5-pack for around $12. Look for glasses that are individually wrapped in plastic and keep them in the plastic until the eclipse, dubbed the Great North American Eclipse, which will be on Monday, April 8, and visible across North America.
One warning: Be careful if you buy glasses locally. One place had glasses with no protective covers in a bin and a sign suggesting using them as an unusual bookmark before the eclipse. This was just asking for the filters to get damaged.
Binoculars or telescope
Observing through binoculars or a telescope can provide spectacular views of the sun during the eclipse. However, observing this way also increases the risk to your eyes because it concentrates the light that hits your eyes. So don’t look directly at the sun at all. This concentrated light can also make a telescope or binoculars catch fire.
Here are a few suggestions:
• Contact the manufacturer of any device you’re using to buy add-on filters that fit over its front and follow the instructions. Make sure that any add-on filters are the proper ones for your device. Third-party filters may not be suitable for your specific device.
• Always keep these devices under your control. The last thing you want is for a child to look through the eyepiece or the finder (the little aiming telescope) and suffer eye damage.
• If you own an old, big-box-store type telescope, you may find an eyepiece marked something like “solar eyepiece” that is supposed to screw into the eyepiece. If you do, throw it away. These eyepieces can crack and let in a full blast of sunlight.
Smartphone camera
If you don’t have eclipse glasses, it seems like a clever idea to take a photo or selfie of the eclipse with a smartphone. This is do-able according to NASA (See bit.ly/3s7z3RQ.)
However, other web pages note that safely photographing the eclipse requires adding a solar filter to your phone, remembering when to put it on and take it off, and not inadvertently looking at the sun while aiming the phone. It’s do-able but having to remember all the steps while viewing the eclipse is a risk. Better to be safe and look at the sun through the eclipse glasses that you buy soon — before they become hard to find.
A solar eclipse is a dance between two heavenly bodies 250,000 and 93 million miles away, as Rita Ciambra described in our previous eclipse article. Eclipses happen often but having one right overhead is rare. Make it memorable for the experience, not for the eye damage.
For further information, go to bit.ly/4452y3Z.
Neil Perlin is a retired computer consultant, a long-time amateur astronomer, and a member of the Lamoille County Star Gazers.
Lamoille County Star Gazers is a group of amateur astronomers from Morrisville, Hyde Park and Elmore. The group holds public observing sessions at the observatory at Peoples Academy and other special events to look at the sun, moon, planets and more. If you own a telescope and want to use it with a group of like-minded people, come observe with us. You don’t need to be a scientist; you just need to be curious about what’s in the sky. To learn more, email lcvtsg@gmail.com.
