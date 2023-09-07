Stowe Trails Partnership is working with the Velomont Trail Collective to advance its efforts to develop a cross-state mountain bike trail, part of which would run through Stowe.
The Velomont Trail Collective and the Vermont Huts Association are hosting an online survey and regional open houses to gather input the trail. To participate, visit velomonttrail.org or attend one of the following open houses:
• Richmond: Sept. 25, 6-8 p.m., Vermont Youth Conservation Corps Monitor Barn, 1949 E. Main St.
• Rutland: Sept. 26, 6-8 p.m., Georgetti Park, Oak Street Extension.
• St. Johnsbury: Oct. 10, 6-8 p.m., Saint Johnsbury Welcome Center, 51 Depot Square.
The Velomont Trail is envisioned as a statewide multi-use, natural surface singletrack trail that connects Vermont’s existing trail networks and downtowns to one another while supporting overnight travel with a series of backcountry huts and hostels, inns, hotels in Vermont’s village centers.
The survey and open houses are intended to gather input on the vision and future direction of the trail. There will be light refreshments provided at each open house and a chance to win a raffle featuring outdoor gear, experiences and local products.
