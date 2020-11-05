Help clear the historic backcountry ski trails in the Ranch Camp Valley, Saturday, Nov. 7, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
Trail work is an all-day (or most of the day) event. Volunteers will be divided into teams to clear specific trails. Bring loppers and/or a handsaw, lunch/snacks, waterproof footwear, extra warm clothes and backup gloves/mittens.
Meet at the Mansfield Nordic parking lot. From the touring center, we will carpool (or walk) to the intersection of the Burt-Bruce connector trails and send teams from there.
COVID rules: physical distancing and face masks when needed. For questions, email or call Jean: jeankissner4@gmail.com or 802-879-0201.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.