The 10th Leaf Blower Fall Classic Mountain Bike Festival will be held Saturday, Oct. 9, and will be hosted at Ranch Camp restaurant and bike shop on Stowe’s Mountain Road.
With group rides for all abilities and levels, vendors, homegrown food, local libations and live music, “there is simply no better way to cap off the season than with this one-day community bike bash,” says Stowe Trails Partnership in a press release.
The marquee event will be the all-abilities group rides that tackle some of the Northeast’s best terrain and afford some of Vermont’s epic views. Whether you’re an endurance-guru or a newbie-never-pedaled-before, the classic has a ride for everyone — from family-friendly kid-specific rides, to all-day endurance rides, skill clinics, party rides, and all-about-fun social rides.
Proceeds from the event go straight back to building and maintaining Stowe’s trails.
Register early at stowetrails.org.
