The emerald ash borer, a destructive forest pest, has been reported in 12 Vermont counties.
Several activities are planned in Vermont for Emerald Ash Borer Awareness Week, May 15-22, to help increase public understanding of an invasive forest pest that has destroyed millions of acres of ash trees in the country.
Vermonters are encouraged to get involved by participating in an informational webinar, organizing a neighborhood ash-tree tagging event or other community activity in May.
Get involved at go.uvm.edu/eab-toolkit.
