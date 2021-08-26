Celebrate the Fly Rod Shop’s 50th anniversary at its annual fly-fishing show, Saturday, Sept. 11, starting at 9 a.m., 2703 Waterbury Road, Stowe.
The festival features on-river demonstrations as well as giveaways, beer and food. Visit with manufacturers like Winston, Thomas and Thomas, Douglas Outdoors, Simms, Scientific Anglers, Fulling Mill, Bajio, Fish Pond, talk the talk and cast some rods.
There will be a free casting clinic, nymphing demo and dry fly and aerial mending. (Call to sign up at 253-7346.)
While there, be sure to sign up for the Mad Dog Trout Unlimited 2 Fly Tournament on Sunday, Sept. 12, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
The 2-fly fishing catch and release tournament will employ the same patterns and size flies used all day on the Winooski River and its tributaries, except for the so-called trophy stretch in Waterbury.
There will be a limit of 20 teams of two.
Proceeds benefit Vermont Trout Camp for Teens; more at vermonttroutcamp.com.
Contact Shawn Nailor at 802-223-4201 or nailorvt@gmail.com to sign up.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.