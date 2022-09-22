Lamoille County Star Gazers club holds a public observing night at the Grout Observatory at Peoples Academy in Morrisville the weekend of Sept. 23-25.
Look at wonders of the universe inside and outside the solar system. Inside the solar system, gaze at Jupiter and Saturn. Outside, discover star clusters, double stars and distant galaxies.
The stargazers will use the telescope in the observatory, plus various other telescopes.
The session will take place either on Friday, Sept. 23, Saturday, Sept. 24, or Sunday, Sept. 25, depending on the weather. Observation will start at 8 a.m. and continue for several hours.
To confirm a date, email lcvtsg@gmail.com.
The observatory is on the small knoll on the right as you drive up Copley Avenue and enter the circle in front of the main building. Park in the student parking lot by the bandshell.
