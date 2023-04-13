Before hitting the trails, the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department and Audubon Vermont recommend people check to see if the area they are planning to hike or climb is open. In addition to the many trails that are currently closed to reduce impacts during mud season, several cliff areas are closed to protect nesting peregrine falcons.
“Peregrine falcons are very sensitive to human presence during their breeding season, so we ask climbers and hikers to please maintain a respectful distance from their nests,” the department’s wildlife diversity program manager, Rosalind Renfrew, said. “The areas closed include the portions of the cliffs where the birds are nesting and the trails leading to cliff tops or overlooks.”
Biologists and community scientists are just now identifying which cliffs are occupied by peregrines this year, and not all sites have been visited to date. Once closed, these sites will remain closed until Tuesday, Aug. 1 or until officials determine the risk to nesting falcons has passed. Additional sites may be added to the closed list on Fish and Wildlife’s website.
• Bolton Notch (Bolton): UUW cliff, cliff access and climbing closed
• Bone Mountain (Bolton): portions closed to climbing
• Deer Leap (Bristol): cliff-top and climbing closed
• Eagle Ledge (Vershire): closed to hiking and climbing
• Fairlee Palisades (Fairlee): cliff-top closed
• Marshfield Mt. (Marshfield): portions closed to climbing
• Mt. Horrid (Rochester): Great Cliff overlook closed
• Nichols Ledge (Woodbury): cliff-top and climbing closed
• Prospect Rock (Johnson): cliff-top overlook and climbing closed
• Red Rocks Park (S. Burlington): southern cliff access closed
• Rattlesnake Point (Salisbury): southern overlook closed
• Snake Mt (Addison): entire western trail closed
“In many cases the lower portions of the trails remain open, and we encourage people to enjoy watching peregrine falcons from a distance that requires using binoculars or a spotting scope,” said Audubon Vermont conservation biologist Margaret Fowle.
Report any sightings to Fowle at margaret.fowle@audubon.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.