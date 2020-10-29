Musical Munchkins holds free, virtual Zoom Halloween concerts, Friday, Oct. 30, 4 p.m., and Sunday, Nov. 1, 3:30 p.m., geared to toddlers, preschoolers and kindergartners.
Come in costume to enjoy fun, safe Halloween songs, puppets, storytelling, movement, dance, and so much fun. Bring your instruments.
Register at musicalmunchkins.net.
