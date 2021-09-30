There’s a fantastic story waiting to be told by the Vermont Youth Orchestra as it kicks off its 58th season Sunday, Oct. 17, at Spruce Peak Performing Arts Center, 3-4:30 p.m.
Comprised of some of the region’s most talented musicians, the youth orchestra will perform a repertoire of Berlioz’s Symphonie Fantastique and Bremer’s Early Light.
Chosen as a nod to the organization’s founding and journey, the repertoire takes the audience through emotions of tenderness, beauty and joy. Much like Berlioz’s Symphonie Fantastique, the Vermont Youth Orchestra has evolved over nearly six decades and this season retells the story of its beginning while celebrating its growth.
Vermont Youth Orchestra Association music director Dr. Mark Alpizar, whose first season with the organization was entirely virtual, will be make his debut. A Southern California native, Alpizar has enjoyed a career as conductor, clarinetist and music educator throughout the United States.
Every year, orchestra seniors compete for senior soloist titles, awarded to a select few who audition among their peers and are chosen to perform a solo piece during the concerts.
One of four senior soloists, Colchester High School’s Logan Crocker will perform Mozart’s Flute Concerto No. 1 in G, Movement 1.
Crocker has been playing the flute for eight years, and participated in districts, all-state and the New England Music Festival throughout high school.
More at sprucepeaksarts.org.
